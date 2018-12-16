Image: Marvel Studios

Once one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s flagship, Guardians of the Galaxy is in limbo after the departure of James Gunn and the unease surrounding its fallout. Now, Karen Gillan offers some words on her role as Nebula and the future of the saga. It ain’t much, but it’s something.

Talking to People Magazine, Gillan said, ““Our director won’t be with us any longer but we are excited to continue the Guardians of the Galaxy story and keep delivering to the fans. She added, “That’s the most important thing. I don’t have any details as to when [the next Guardians film will come out] but there’s a script in existence.”



Is this Gunn’s script? Or someone else’s entirely? Unclear, though Gillan said, about the script, “I may have had a little teeny peek, but I can’t say anything.”



As for Nebula herself, Gillan also referenced the character’s arc in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, saying, “Thanos is her dad and she is definitely going to have to confront some daddy issues. That’s for sure.”



Actors aren’t always the first to know the trouble statuses of studio films, but according to Gillan, anyways, that third film is slated to happen. But it’s a big question as to when or how.



