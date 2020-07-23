Justin Roiland's Solar Opposites SDCC Panel Shared a Campy Clip and a Few Hints About the New Season

An in-the-works scene from season two, screened as part of the Solar Opposites panel. Image : Hulu

At last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, we got our first glimpse of Solar Opposites, the aliens-on-Earth animated series that Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland was working on for Hulu. This year, of course, we’ve already devoured the show’s first season—and eagerly tuned into the SDCC 2020 panel to find out what’s in store next.

The panel opened with an acerbically funny clip from season two ( watch it below , it’s at the very beginning of the stream) that hints at what the Shlorpians have been up to since we last saw them: figuring out yet another Earth conundrum, this time the intricacies of school vacations—and why summer camp is actually preferable to murder. Then, the chat began, with Roiland (who voices Korvo), Thomas Middleditch (Terry), Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack), Mary Mack (Jesse), and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

Though there was much joking about what topics the show would take on in its second season (other than camp... watch out, haters!), Bycel did elaborate for a brief moment about what fans can expect. “There’s interesting class stuff. In the season premiere of next year, they discover there’s another group of people that are there—that they’ve never had to deal with class, as aliens. And we have a great episode where Terry is, like, obsessed with dinner parties, and Korvo is terrible at dinner parties and says all the wrong things, and doesn’t understand by Brooklyn is cool... there’s a lot of that fun stuff,” he said.

The group also discussed casting, particularly actors who’ve migrated over from Rick and Morty (including Middleditch, who was the first choice for Terry, and Alfred Molina, who’s guest-starred on both shows), and why the show is really a sitcom, and then the inevitable question came up: will there ever be a Rick and Morty-Solar Opposites crossover? It’s not the first time Roiland’s been asked, and it probably won’t be the last, but he answered anyway: “I mean, you gotta ask these giant, lumbering mega-corporations that have merged together like water droplets just growing into a giant ocean-sized whatever... maybe if they just finally merge together into one thing it’ll happen.” (Then everyone made fun of the idea of crossovers... though that “McNuggets crossover” does sound intriguing!)

All told, team Solar Opposites didn’t drop too many huge reveals . The fan Q&A section was fun, though, and we did learn that “the wall”—the micro-sized dystopian society tucked inside the Solar Opposites home that’s populated by the unfortunate human targets of Yumyulack’s shrinking ray—will be most certainly back for season two, which McMahan described as “the same mix of serialized and funny” as season one.

With season three already in the works, there was no indication of when season two might pop up on Hulu. One of season one’s most poignant moments (inspired, as the panel reveals, by the creators’ love of submarine movies!?) did get a little special call-out to tide fans over, though, if you feel like being depressed as hell right now:

