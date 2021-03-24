Image : HBO Max/Warner Media

Steppenwolf and Darkseid were two of the biggest changes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. “Big” as in, they are large beings, but also “big” in that Steppenwolf was completely redesigned for the new film and Darkseid is a crucial character that was almost a completely new addition.

Weta Digital did the visual effects for both characters and while we’ve written about it extensively, the company also provided some awesome looks at several of the steps that go into each design. Check them out in our...Darksleidshow.