Image : McFarlane, Hasbro, and Mezco

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of all things good and plastic that are draining our wallets. This week Zack Snyder’s Justice League brings its epic-length runtime to McFarlane action figures, Hasbro celebrates 50 years of Lucasfilm by bringing back a character Lucas reviled, and Mezco dives deeper into G.I. Joe. Check it out!



Image : Playmates

Playmates Godzilla vs. Kong Mechagodzilla Figures

Sure, Godzilla vs. Kong isn’t out for a few more weeks, but Playmates has got toys to sell! So...say hi to Mechagodzilla, who is, presumably, the film’s big bad given he’s getting some action figures just in time for the film’s marketing push. First up is a six- inch figure that comes with removeable “battle damage” plates, revealing Mecha-G’s T-1000-esque form underneath. Meanwhile, there’s a behemoth 11"-tall version that, while it doesn’t come with bits to peel off, includes more detailing to give you an even better look at Godzilla (and, presumably, Kong’s) new rival. The figures should both be hitting retailers soon. [Nerdist]

Image : McFarlane

Zack Snyder’s Justice League McFarlane Action Figures

Speaking of being just in time for a movie push! McFarlane has revealed a special line of new DC Multiverse action figures to go with the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The new figures include most of the Justice League as new sculpts, including Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg, t he Flash, and the black-suited Superman—alongside a standard red-and-blue suit version exclusive to Target. (Wonder Woman is a re-release of her 1984 version. ) Opposing them are deluxe-sized versions of the new Steppenwolf design in the movie and Darkseid, his master. Alas, you’ll have time to watch the Snyder Cut multiple times over before you get to buy them: they won’t be out till June. The standard League members will cost you $20, while the plus-sized Apokaliptans will set you back $40 each.

Image : TriAction Toys

TriAction Toys Boglins

Going right for the nostalgia jugular, TriAction Toys has released three new Boglins puppets, reviving one of the best examples of the ‘80s “ gross toy” fad. The eight-inch puppets were adored by kids who liked to gross other kids out, with detailed sculpts and giant eyes that, to this day, are still kind of unsettling. TriAction Toys has recreated them to a T , including the fun packaging that makes each Boglin (King Vlobb, King Dwork, and King Drool) look like they’re safely secured in a wooden crate with steel bars. The packaging as toy concept helped make Boglins incredibly popular decades ago, but at $50 each now, shipping sometime in April, only the toy’s most loyal fans will be collecting all three.



Image : Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz ONE:12 Collective G.I. Joe: Destro Figure

Hasbro deserves some credit for the amount of detail it managed to put into the original G. I. Joe toy line back in the ‘80s, given the manufacturing limitations at the time. But it can’t compare to the level of detail that can be included with a figure standing just 6.69-inches tall today. Mezco Toyz has somehow managed to squeeze over 32 points of articulation into its new ONE:12 Collective Destro figure. It also comes with three swappable head portraits, hand- painted detailing, and 12 alternate hands with all manner of fist poses, including a set that can hold a briefcase accessory. On top of that, Destro is armed to the teeth with machine guns and missiles blasting out of his wrist gauntlet. It’s no wonder this tiny figure will set you back $100 when it ships a year from now in 2022.



Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro Image : Hasbro 1 / 4

Star Wars Black Series Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Expanded Universe Collection

With Lucasfilm turning 50 this year, Hasbro is celebrating with some deep dives back into old Star Wars canon (some of it returned to the current canon!) for a new line of special Black Series figures. Four figures launching in June pull on threads of history from comics and books of the bygone EU age. From Heir to the Empire, there’s Luke Skywalker with an Ysalamiri, the Force-nullifying lizards favo red by Grand Admiral Thrawn . F rom Dark Horse’s old Darth Maul Series comes a shirtless, angry take on the Zabrak Sith apprentice . F rom Crimson Empire there’s uh, “Carnor Jax”—which Hasbro has since updated to confirm the figure actually depicts Kir Kanos, Jax’s rival after he betrays his fellow Royal Guard in a bid to take over the Empire after Palpatine’s death. Rounding out the wave is the most “new” figure of them all: your friend and mine, Jaxxon, the infamous r abbit first introduced—and promptly scrubbed from—Marvel’s earliest original Star Wars comics. Each figure will retail for $25 each. [StarWars.com]

Image : Mattel

Mattel Hot Wheels Nintendo Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway

Nintendo’s made a strong push as of late with its IRL video game toys. Lego Super Mario turns a bunch of plastic bricks into an interactive platformer, while Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit adds your living room to the long list of tracks you can compete on. Before they arrived, however, Mattel has been pumping out Hot Wheels versions of popular Mario Kart cars, characters, and tracks, which now include the challenging Rainbow Road track set. Available sometime this s ummer for $120, the set can be arranged in either a winding road configuration or a straight path where all that matters is speed. It also includes Lakitu holding an electronic start gate with sound and lighting effects, and a finish gate that will declare which lane the winning driver was racing on.

Image : Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom DuckTales Darkwing Duck Figure

It’s unfortunate that the DuckTales reboot was tragically cut short after just three seasons, but it maximized the time it had, even bringing back beloved Disney afternoon characters like Goofy, Chip, and Dale and the rest of the Rescue Rangers, and Darkwing Duck. But the series redux was popular enough for Beast Kingdom to give us a wonderfully detailed and articulated Darkwing Duck figure arriving sometime later this year. Accessories include a full cloth suit, a grappling gun, three swappable eye masks with varying expressions, two different mouth poses, and six pairs of hands. There’s no pricing details yet, but if BK decides to give this much attention to detail to a Gizmoduck figure too, it can get away with charging whatever it wants.

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Play-Doh All Mixed Up Can

There are two types of people in the world: those who work hard to ensure their Play-Doh colors never get mixed, and agents of chaos who couldn’t care less when a rainbow of colors gets smooshed up into a featureless gray lump. For that latter group, Hasbro is making their jobs much easier with a new 2.75-pound tub called the Play-Doh All Mixed Up Can. Instead of including individual colors in individual containers, they’re all plopped straight into the same can to blend and mix together no matter how carefully you try to keep them separate. Some people just want to watch the world burn, and those are probably the people who will spend $15 on this.

