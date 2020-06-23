Just Some Really Silly Iron Man Armors

Bonus: That Time Tony’s Mask Had a Nose

Image : George Tuska, Mike Esposito, Linda Lessmann, and June Braverman ( Marvel Comics )

This technically isn’t a new armor, as it was (as the legends go) allegedly an editorial decision born out of Stan Lee complaining about Iron Man not having space in his mask for Tony’s nose, only to then later complain that giving the mask an actual nose indent just looked silly as hell. But Invincible Iron Man #68 has Tony explain in-continuity why he suddenly gave his faceplate a nose: it was apparently to make him more expressive, and above all, more intimidating.

I don’t think intimidating is the right word choice here. The plate vanished a little while later, but its haunting image remains.

