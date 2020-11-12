Just Some Pictures, Pictures of Spider-Man (the Cat)

The highly anticipated video game Spider-Man: Miles Morales is here, and, it’s good! It’s got a lot of Spider-Man in it. It’s got a lot of Miles Morales in it. But it also has another Spider-Man: Spider-Man the Cat. We thought you might want to take a look.
Hello, Kitty
Unlocked upon completing the game’s 8-10 hour story mode (as well as completing a few side missions revolving around, what else, cats), Miles Morales gives you the “Bodega Suit.” It’s basically Miles’ standard super-suit, but he’s wearing his (new for this game) Adidas sneakers, a Spider-Man-themed hoodie, and his favorite backpack.
It just so happens that the backpack holds a cat. Named Spider-Man. Who even has his own mask!
Reach for the Sky
Spider-Man the Cat will accompany you wherever you go when you wear the suit—sometimes he’ll pop up and groom himself. Sometimes he’ll just look around. You can see him while you swing (although he hides away when you’re performing some of the more daredevil aerial tricks), and even while you fight. In some special finishing moves, he’ll even help you beat the bad guys!
Cat Pose
He’s mostly just there to be a cute cat though. And look, it’s been a weird few weeks for everyone: so why not just pretend you’re J. Jonah Jameson, and sit down with a few pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man the Cat!
Swinging Around
Thwip!
Checking Out the Competition
In the Thick of It
Free Fall
Sunset Kitty
Climbing Heights
What’s Up, Danger?
Catouflage
Go for the Eyes!
Kitty’s Got Claws
Down, Down, and Away
Scopin’ Out the Streets
Ready for Combat
Spider-Cat Says “Corporations Suck”
Street-Level Cool Cats
Evening Stroll
With Great Meower, Comes Great Responsibil-kitty
Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available for the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 from today.
