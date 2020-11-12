Just Some Pictures, Pictures of Spider-Man (the Cat)

Hello, Kitty

Screenshot : Sony/Insomniac Games

Unlocked upon completing the game’s 8-10 hour story mode (as well as completing a few side missions revolving around, what else, cats), Miles Morales gives you the “Bodega Suit.” It’s basically Miles’ standard super-suit, but he’s wearing his (new for this game) Adidas sneakers, a Spider-Man-themed hoodie, and his favorite backpack.



It just so happens that the backpack holds a cat. Named Spider-Man. Who even has his own mask!