Just Some Pictures, Pictures of Spider-Man (the Cat)

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles MoralesCatsSpider-ManMiles MoralesSonyInsomniac GamesPlaystation 4Playstation 5Video Gamesmarvel
11
A good boy, and Miles Morales.
Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games

The highly anticipated video game Spider-Man: Miles Morales is here, and, it’s good! It’s got a lot of Spider-Man in it. It’s got a lot of Miles Morales in it. But it also has another Spider-Man: Spider-Man the Cat. We thought you might want to take a look.

Hello, Kitty

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games

Unlocked upon completing the game’s 8-10 hour story mode (as well as completing a few side missions revolving around, what else, cats), Miles Morales gives you the “Bodega Suit.” It’s basically Miles’ standard super-suit, but he’s wearing his (new for this game) Adidas sneakers, a Spider-Man-themed hoodie, and his favorite backpack.

It just so happens that the backpack holds a cat. Named Spider-Man. Who even has his own mask!

Reach for the Sky

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games

Spider-Man the Cat will accompany you wherever you go when you wear the suit—sometimes he’ll pop up and groom himself. Sometimes he’ll just look around. You can see him while you swing (although he hides away when you’re performing some of the more daredevil aerial tricks), and even while you fight. In some special finishing moves, he’ll even help you beat the bad guys!

Cat Pose

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games

He’s mostly just there to be a cute cat though. And look, it’s been a weird few weeks for everyone: so why not just pretend you’re J. Jonah Jameson, and sit down with a few pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man the Cat!

Swinging Around

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Thwip!

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Checking Out the Competition

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
In the Thick of It

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Free Fall

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Sunset Kitty

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Climbing Heights

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
What’s Up, Danger?

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Catouflage

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Go for the Eyes!

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Kitty’s Got Claws

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Down, Down, and Away

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Scopin’ Out the Streets

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Ready for Combat

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Spider-Cat Says “Corporations Suck”

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Street-Level Cool Cats

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
Evening Stroll

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games
With Great Meower, Comes Great Responsibil-kitty

Screenshot: Sony/Insomniac Games

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available for the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 from today.

DISCUSSION