Just Look at The Rise of Skywalker's Adorably Weird New Alien

Babu Babu Babu Babu Babu Babu Babu Babu Babu Babu Babu Babu. Photo : Lucasfilm

Babu Frik is love. Babu Frik is life. Babu Frik is...Babu Frik.



Yes, technically we already met Babu Frik—two words that I can no longer stop repeating to myself until they have lost what little meaning they already had—as part of last week’s Triple Force Friday merchandise reveal livestream, in tiny, barely visible plastic form. But the official Star Wars website just dropped our first actual look Babu in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.



Advertisement

In awe at the size of this lad. Photo : Lucasfilm

It did so alongside the announcement of a bunch of brand tie-ins, from Porsche to McDonalds, to celebrate the launch of The Rise of Skywalker this December—so I have to assume that the only way we can ever learn things about Babu Frik is through the announcement of various branding and merchandise exercises, which is a heady mix of depressing, hilarious, and also very Star Wars.



But the real deal here is the teeny, tiny tidbit of information we got about Babu alongside the image, which essentially confirms something fans had been speculating about ever since we saw the wee little fella in plastic form last week. Babu is an Anzellan droidsmith, who works with the Spice Runners of Kijimi, and “can reprogram or modify virtually any droid—regardless of the security measures protecting its systems.”

Advertisement

Idle hands are the Babu’s playthings. Image : Lucasfilm

Given we saw C-3PO in an environment very similar to Babu’s wire-covered workshop in the recent footage shown at D23, getting some creepy red “help I’ve been re-programmed!” looking eye lights, it seems pretty obvious that our hapless protocol droid friend is going to get his wires crossed by Babu at some point in the movie. It’d explain why there’s that art of Threepio running around with Chewie’s bowcaster, too. Maybe thanks to Babu, one of those six million forms of communication Threepio is fluent in is murder.



Advertisement

Star Wars: Babu Frik Is Here, God Dammit, better known as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, hits theaters December 20.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.