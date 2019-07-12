Image: Lucasfilm

Always in motion, the future is. But one thing we should probably not be surprised to hear about in this era of more Star Wars than ever, is that we’re getting more Star Wars.



Speaking about his other Disney project on Jimmy Kimmel last night—that little known indie project, The Lion King—Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed that, to the surprise of very few people, work has already begun on a second season of bounty hunting adventures with Pedro Pascal’s titular Mando:

It’s honestly like turning over your toy chest and playing with all the Star Wars toys together. We’re having a great time, it’s all new characters, it’s going to be on Disney+ coming up in the fall and we’re done with the first season—I was actually writing part of the second season now, so I’m having a blast.

It’s the first time we’ve actually heard Favreau talk about the existence of a second season, but... are we really surprised? Yes, Lucasfilm has the Cassian Andor series, the return of Clone Wars, and a behind-the-scenes documentary project highlighting the craftspeople behind its movies on the way for Disney+, so there might have been some expectation that perhaps The Mandalorian could be a one-and-done prestige series.

But it’s also become the focal point for Lucasfilm’s grand televisual plans for Star Wars over the next few years. And with the movies themselves about to go on a momentary vacation after The Rise of Skywalker, having a show like The Mandalorian around to be an ongoing presence to carry the Star Wars torch—as if we somehow may forget that the galaxy far, far away exists the second it leaves the box office for an extended period—makes sense. So yes. There is... another.

The Mandalorian debuts alongside the launch of Disney+ in this U.S. on November 12.

