Did you know that BB-8 is actually taller than Yoda? Or that Boba Fett’s Slave 1 ship is almost as tall as an AT-AT when standing on its tail? There are plenty of books and online encyclopedias detailing the technical specs of everything in the Star Wars universe, but seeing them all standing side-by-side gives you a much better idea of how things stack up in that galaxy far, far away.

The YouTube channel MetalBallStudios has been churning out these size comparison videos for years now, and has included ships and vehicles from Star Wars quite a few times already. But this is the first time it’s put the vast universe from those films into one video, starting with Luke’s lightsaber, and climbing all the way to the planet Yavin Prime which measures in at 198,500 kilometers in diameter.

There aren’t too many surprises, but I had no idea the Starkiller Base from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was so much larger than the first two Death Stars. It makes you wonder what monstrous spherical weapon they’ll unveil in Episode IX.

[h/t The Awesomer]