Blue is getting animated. Screenshot : Netflix

The third season of the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now on Netflix and we’re celebrating with an exclusive clip showing the return of a fan favorite from the franchise. Ian Malcolm? Owen Grady? John Hammond back from the dead? No, none of those. We’re talking about Blue the Raptor.



Blue was last seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, playing a crucial role in the story and eventually wandering off into the wilderness to next be seen, presumably, in next summer’s Jurassic World: Dominion. W hile this season of the animated show will eventually begin to crossover with some of the Fallen Kingdom timeline, this point in the season takes place a bit earlier . So, before he’s taken away, it seems Blue has a run-in with a bunch of kids who have been stranded on the island for two whole seasons . Here’s how it goes down.

Of course, we don’t know what happens after this. Just that, eventually, Claire and Owen go back to the island and a volcano ends up destroying it, along with many dinosaurs. We’d imagine, by that point, the kids from Camp Cretaceous will be long gone, b ut the show can often be very dark and scary so them dying in a volcano eruption would almost be on-brand.

The first three seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous are now on Netflix, with more to come.

