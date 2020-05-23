Jurassic World: Dominion Is Definitely Not the Planned End of the Series, Says Producer

That dinosaur is ready to join society. Image : Universal Pictures

If you were wondering, will we, as a people, ever escape from the spectre of velociraptors and Tyrannosaurus rexes chasing us through spectacular pyrotechnic conflagrations ? The answer is, absolutely not.

Advertisement

As reported by Collider, that’s pretty much what Frank Marshall, producer of Jurassic World: Dominion, said when asked about the future of the franchise. Specifically, the publication asked him if the upcoming third Jurassic World movie was planned as the last in the franchise, to which he said, no.

“It’s the start of a new era,” he said. “The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time I hope.”

Advertisement

Finally, the true world of the dinosaurs begins! I’m hoping the upcoming Dominion, which will feature returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside returning franchise players Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, just further escalates the integration between dinosaurs and mankind. I’m eager to see dinosaur bodegas, dinosaur suburbs, dinosaur representation at the United Nations. They’re here, by God, and it’s time we adapted to them. After all, they were in the world first.

Snag a Brand-New Surface With Best Buy's Limited Time 18-Month... Read on The Inventory

It’s unclear, though, what the new era will look like from a filmmaking point of view. Pratt and Howard aren’t signed on for any movies after this third one, which means that the future of Jurassic films might find new stars. And, of course, a failed movie could spell doom to the whole enterprise.

As for Jurassic World: Dominion, it was in production when the coronavirus hit, so its status is uncertain. When the film, directed and co- written by Colin Trevorrow , does come, here’s hoping for a dinosaur revolution.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.