Jurassic World 3

Speaking with MTV News on the red carpet for Rocketman, Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed she was “very much” looking forward to working with the original cast of Jurassic Park in Jurassic World 3.

Yes, very much so. I don’t know what’s been confirmed or whatever, but I’ll blink if it’s happening…maybe…

Outbreak Z

Wesley Snipes will star in Outbreak Z, an upcoming zombie film from stuntman Chris Brewster in which two SWAT officers infiltrate a college campus to locate a professor who allegedly holds a working vaccine. Snipes will play “one of the officers,” according to THR.

Toy Story 4

According to USA Today, Carol Burnett will voice a plastic chair named “Chairol Burnett” in Toy Story 4 while Mel Brooks plays a toy elephant named “Melephant Brooks.” Additionally, Betty White and Carl Reiner will voice a toy tiger and rhinoceros respectively named “Bitey White” and “Carl Rhinoceros.”

Django/Zorro

Collider reports a film adaptation of Matt Wagner’s Django/Zorro crossover comic book series is now in development from Quentin Tarantino and screenwriter Jerrod Carmichael.

Jungle Cruise

Filming has officially wrapped on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, according to Dwayne Johnson on Instagram.

Dune

In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, David Dastmalchian deemed Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming film adaptation of Dune to be “absolutely true” to Frank Herbert’s novel.

Once I got cast in [Dune], I decided not to revisit the [David Lynch] film. But I did go back and revisited the book because like I said, I love it. I’ve only read the book once, but I’ve gone back to it many times just to dip in and out and pull quotes. It’s just a fun and very dense piece of philosophical writing. It’s so exciting the thought that this level of maturity and complexity in Herbert’s writing is going to be put on a giant screen by Denis Villeneuve. And the cast that he’s put together, it’s so awesome. The Piter De Vries that I’m playing I hope will resonate with and reflect the Piter de Vries that people who loved the books associate with. I can’t really discuss much about the script or the plot itself, but I can just tell you that that old phrase ‘True to the spirit’ or ‘honoring the spirit of’, and to be quite honest I haven’t even seen the most recent of the script, but in the way Denis has talked about the film and what I’ve seen, it’s absolutely true to and in honor of everything that Frank put into the novel. And translating something from novel form to cinema form requires a lot of mastery as storytellers go, and I think there’s no one better for that job than Denis.

Two Sentence Horror Stories

The CW has ordered eight half-hour episodes of Two Sentence Horror Stories, a (formerly) online horror anthology series from creator Vera Miao inspired by the popular internet pastime of writing two-sentence horror stores. According to Deadline, the television premiere is set to air August 8 at 8 p.m. with episodes starring Nicole Kang, Jim Parrack, and Aleyse Shannon.

iZombie

The series finale of iZombie airs August 1 at 8 p.m., according to TV Line.

Agents of SHIELD

Fitz and Simmons once again reunite after a lengthy separation in the synopsis for “Inescapable” airing June 21.

They’ve fought through space, time and alternate realities to find each other, and now, closer than ever, only their own demons can stop FitzSimmons’ reunion on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing FRIDAY, JUNE 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. Guest starring is Joel Stoffer, Sherri Saum and Christopher James Baker.

Inescapable was written by DJ Doyle and directed by Jesse Bochco.



Carnival Row

Finally, Amazon has released a teaser for Carnival Row, a period-set fantasy/mystery series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevinge as a detective and faerie investigating the deaths of mythological creatures living in Victorian England.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.