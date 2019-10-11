Jurassic Park's Dr. Grant Gets a Rad Figure, and More of the Cleverest Toys of the Week

Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of all things good and plastic on the internet lately. This week: c lever girls. The grimdark future of the 41st millennium comes to action figures for the first time. Plus, a giant Mljonir anyone can wield, amazing spider-suits, and a bean bag chair worthy of the planet Hoth. Check it out!

Chronicle Collectibles Sixth-Scale Jurassic Park Dr. Grant and Velociraptor Bundle

Proving Hot Toys isn’t the only company making 12-inch drool-worthy figures, Chronicle Collectibles is rewarding long time Jurassic Park fans with miniature versions of one of Hollywood’s most dynamic duos: Dr. Alan Grant and a velociraptor. The diminutive Sam Neill includes over 30 points of articulation, swappable heads with and without a hat, and interchangeable hands. The 25-inch long velociraptor only includes 12 points of articulation, but swappable hands displaying varying levels of menace. The pair will set you back $625 and they’re not expected to ship until late 2020 at the earliest.

Bandai Warhammer 40,000 Primaris Intercessor Space Marine

Games Workshop’s sci-fi Warhammer universe has made huge leaps and bounds beyond its usual confines of tabletop gaming in recent years, from comics to TV shows to video games and more all being made in the bonkers grim setting. But now, for the first time, its most beloved faction—the Space Marines—are being transformed from intricate little plastic model kits to a full on, 8" tall action figure from Bandai, the first ever action figure from the 40K setting.

Aside from all the articulation you’d expect from one of Bandai’s action figure lines, the Primaris Space Marine (clad in the iconic blue and gold color scheme of the Ultramarines Chapter) comes with his giant Boltgun to purge the enemies of mankind’s interstellar Imperium with, a combat blade, and a set of alternate hands to pose the figure with closed fists or gripping its weapons. Alas, no chainsword, but as a first crack at a figure in this universe, we’ll take what we can get. Just 9,000 of the Primaris Intercessor are being made for now—and if you want one, you’ll have to put aside $100 and preorder directly from Games Workshop before 1:00 pm PST on November 2nd.

Star Wars Wampa Bean Bag Chair

So what did happen to that giant Wampa on Hoth after Luke unceremoniously lopped its arm off with his lightsaber? Presumably tired of the cold snow, he’s apparently taken a job as a bean bag chair complete with that unsettling removable arm you can maybe use as a foot rest or an extra pillow. It will be available from GameStop starting in November for $150 and the Wampa promises to not attack, abduct, and hang you upside down in an ice cave.

S.H. Figuarts Marvel’s Spider-Man Anti-Ock Suit



Bandai’s excellent line of Figuarts Marvel toys makes a brief return to the world of the Playstation 4 Spidey game with a new figure based on one of the original suits made just for Insomniac’s excellent open world action adventure epic. As the name implies, Peter builds this black-and-golden suit in the game’s climax to go toe-to-toe with none other than Doctor Octopus himself, Otto Octavius.

Aside from looking rad as all hell, the figure comes with alternate eye pieces to pose Peter squinting at his multi-limbed foe, alternate hands for thwipping and webcrawling, and a set of webs to pose him swinging into action. A web exclusive in Japan—meaning it’ll be harder to get on these more distant spider-shores—the Anti-Ock Spider-Man will cost roughly $60 when pre-orders start today, ahead of a March 2020 release. [Toyark]

Marvel Thor’s Mjölnir Hammer Oversized Foam Prop Replica

If you’re asking yourself what you could possibly do with an oversized foam replica of Thor’s Mjölnir Hammer, you should instead be asking what can’t you do with a four-foot tall replica of an iconic weapon that can only be wielded by those who are worthy. In addition to utterly destroying piñatas with a single mighty swing, this is a great tool for pushing your way through crowds, and utterly dominating a game of Whac-A-Mole. And if you happen to be heading out on Halloween dressed as a gigantic version of Thor, you’re now just $200 away from completing your costume.

