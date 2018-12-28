Photo: Marvel

The Mr. Rogers film lands a sensible title and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’s star discusses the end of an era. Plus, Fandango has nicely released a slew of new images from 2019 films we’re looking forward to—Aladdin, Shazam, Pet Sematary and more. Spoiler away!

Captain Marvel

CBR reports Captain Marvel’s official website confirmed—but since deleted—that Jude Law indeed plays Mar-Vell, “the leader of Starforce.”

Fortunately, a new image from Fandango substantiates the rumor.

Elsewhere, promotional art for the full Starforce team has surfaced online.



A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

The Mr. Rogers biopic starring Tom Hanks is now officially titled, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, according to Deadline.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Speaking with GameSpot, Hiccup voice actor Jay Baruchel described the final film of the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy as “a bit melancholy.”

I think they’re gonna be simultaneously sad and satisfied. It’s hard not to get a bit kind of wistful, a bit melancholy. You know, I auditioned for this movie when I was shooting a movie called Tropic Thunder... There’s very few things I’ve done for this long. I’ve been a son for 36 years. Been an actor for 20 some odd [years]. [I’ve] never played a part for as long as I played Hiccup. So it’s gonna be [melancholic] to say goodbye.

Hellboy

Hellboy asks Ian McShane about the Deadwood movie in a new image from Empire Magazine.

Shazam!

Empire also has a new photo from Shazam’s first meeting with Dr. Thaddeus Bodog Sivana.

Elsewhere, a new behind-the-scenes photo sees Shazam getting serious at the carnival.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Fandango has the first set photo from the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark movie.

Pet Sematary

Fandango also has a new image of John Lithgow as Judd Crandall.

Dumbo

Danny DeVito monetizes his elephants in a new photo from the Dumbo remake.

Aladdin

Princess Jasmine speaks with the Sultan in another new photo from Fandango.

Glass

The Beast scares the hell out of the cops in the latest photo from Glass.

Artemis Fowl

We also have another new image of Dame Judi Dench as Commander Root.

The Curse of La Llorona

The Weeping Woman catwalks down a spooky attic in the latest photo from The Curse of La Llorona.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Coming Soon has four new character posters from Joe Cornish’s Arthurian family film. A new trailer dropped yesterday, here it is in case you missed it.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Not to be outdone, Bloody-Disgusting has a poster for the experimental Black Mirror movie just in time for today’s release.

Slasher

Bloody-Disgusting also has a poster for the third season of Slasher, the horror anthology series from Degrassi: The Next Generation creator, Aaron Martin.

Deadly Class

Finally, a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Deadly Class teams up with Henry Rollins to finish off 2018.

