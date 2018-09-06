Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios (Entertainment Weekly)

Pretty much from the get-go, it’s been reported that Jude Law’s Captain Marvel character is actually the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on the first Captain Marvel, the Kree warrior Mar-Vell. And as we’ve learned tidbits about the role, that belief has only gotten stronger, even as Law himself keeps refusing to acknowledge it.



Entertainment Weekly’s latest salvo of Captain Marvel information includes a bit more about Law’s character, an “enigmatic commander” who, it turns out, is the leader of the Starforce, the elite Kree supergroup Carol joins early in the film. Mar-Vell was never a member of Starforce in the comics—although several members of the MCU’s take on the team, including Djimon Hounsou’s Korath the Pursuer and Gemma Chan’s Dr. Minn-Erva, were. And all the things Law was allowed to say about his character to EW do pretty much line up with what we’d expect of a Mar-Vell, especially his relationship to Carol herself:

He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people. So he’s almost a devout warrior—unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational. These extraordinary powers [Carol] has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control. That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely.

Dedicated Kree warrior? Check. Command role? Check. Mentor/mentee relationship and a strong bond with Carol Danvers? Check. Special relationship? Well, Law doesn’t note that, but Brie Larson does:

There’s a lot [of] back and forth that comes with the two of them, which kind of creates a little bit of tension with the rest of Starforce. Like, ‘Why do they have a special relationship, and why isn’t it me?’

So check. This all sounds very Mar-Vell. Or perhaps even very Mar-Vell-ous! Why no, I will not stop making that joke about the Captain Marvel movie between now and next March, thank you.

We’ve known for a very long time that Captain Marvel would give us a very different take on Carol’s origin story than the one from the comics, which saw her then-love interest Mar-Vell’s powers transferred to her after an accidental exposure to a Kree weapon known as the Psyche-Magnitron. Turning Mar-Vell into a mentor that helps Carol understand how to reconcile the alien power within her human self is an interesting take on that, instead of Carol simply being a girlfriend-turned-accidental-bystander.

But it’s funny—given that Law’s character has been heavily rumored to be Mar-Vell, sounds a lot like Mar-Vell, and hell, looks pretty much like Mar-Vell without the overtly floofy hairdo—just how much Marvel and the actor are dancing around actually confirming it just yet. Guess we’ll have to wait and see until a bit closer to Captain Marvel’s March 2019 release date to find out.