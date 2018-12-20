Image: Sony Pictures Animation

Hark the herald angels...websling?



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is full of many hilarious gags—one of the best of which is that the experienced Peter Parker we meet in the beginning of the film is so used to the whole superhero thing that he’s got his own comic books (imagine that!), his own breakfast cereal, and yes, his own Christmas album:



Image: Sony Pictures Animation

Even better is that the movie follows up on this gag during the credits, in which we get to hear Chris Pine (yes, really, the voice of the Peter Parker of Earth-1610 is none other than Steve Trevor himself!) regale us with part of the album in the holiday anthem/existential crisis that is “Spidey Bells (A Hero’s Regret).” It’s incredible to witness, and now, just in time for Christmas, you can hear it all over again, because Sony is making A Very Spidey Christmas a real thing that you can stream.

The full mini album—which, according to Film Music Reporter, includes holiday tracks from Pine, Shameik Moore, and Jake Johnson reprising their roles from the film—will be available to download starting tomorrow, December 21. For now, you can hear two of the tracks, Pine’s rendition of “Spidey Bells” and Johnson’s old man Peter Parker take on “Deck the Halls,” courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation’s YouTube:

Glory to the newborn Spider-King.

