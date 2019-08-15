Photo: Jeff Spicer (Getty Images)

Not even two weeks ago, Joss Whedon’s HBO series about a gaggle of Victorian-era ladies with superpowers announced the addition of a dozen actors, to go along with previously announced series star Laura Donnelly. That’s a rather huge ensemble, but The Nevers wasn’t done yet!



Today, the show added six more names that’ll co-star with Donnelly, Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Ann Skelly, Ben Chaplin, Pip Torrens, Zackary Momoh, Amy Manson, Nick Frost, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Denis O’Hare.

Advertisement

Here they are, courtesy of the Hollywood Reporter, with character descriptions to boot:

Kiran Sonia Siwar (Black Mirror: Crocodile, Brexit) is Harriet Kaur, a young Scottish Sikh who lives with the Orphans but is accepted by both her family and her betrothed. She’s determined to live her life as she planned, despite its increasing weirdness. Elizabeth Berrington (Good Omens, In Bruges) plays Lucy Best, a dirt-poor and streetwise woman who has given up thieving to live with the Orphans. Her wit and high spirits mask a tragic past. Ella Smith (Ray & Liz, Hoff the Record) plays Desiree Blodgett, a whore whose power makes men tell her everything on their minds. What she’s heard may get her killed, even though she doesn’t listen to most of it. She’s devoted to her 6-year-old son, who never speaks. Viola Prettejohn (Counterpart, The Witcher) is Myrtle Haplisch, a middle-class girl rescued from a family who can’t understand her — literally, as she no longer can speak — and is thrilled to be at the Orphanage. Anna Devlin (All the Money in the World, 12 Monkeys) is Primrose Chattaway, who only wants to be an ordinary, proper 16-year-old girl — which is difficult, as she stands 10 feet tall. Martyn Ford (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) will recur as Nicolas Perbal, aka Odium, the quintessential henchman who will do anything for anybody’s money.

Advertisement

Are we still using the word “whore”? Ok then.

No word on when The Nevers, and its mutes, supertall teens, henchmen, and other...colorful folks will be arriving on HBO, but surely the casting process must be nearly complete by now?

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.