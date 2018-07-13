Photo: Mike Windle (Getty)

HBO’s still the name to beat when it comes to prestige genre television and apparently, it has no intentions of losing that title. The network’s teaming up with Joss Whedon for a new series set in a fanciful world of social norms and secret powers.

The Hollywood Reporter has, well, reported that HBO has greenlit Whedon’s The Nevers, a series about a group of women in the Victorian era who suddenly find themselves manifesting a number of strange superpowers. Naturally, the women become the targets of those who would cause them harm—and together, they set out on a mission that could change the world.

In a public statement, Whedon described The Nevers as “maybe the most ambitious narrative I’ve created,” which, while very much the sort of thing one says in an announcement about a show they’re running and writing, is still rather interesting given his work.

There’s no word yet on when The Nevers is set to begin production, who’s going to be in it, and when we should expect it. But given how HBO’s really committing to genre TV with new upcoming shows like Lovecraft Country and Watchmen, it’s safe to assume that the show will be airing at some point in the not-too-distant future.