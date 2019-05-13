Photo: Disney

On a list of already great ideas that deserve a fresh reimagining, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids has to be near the top. And while rumors of a new sequel or reboot have been circling for a while, it seems the idea may have just blown up in size.

Slashfilm is reporting that Josh Gad may star in a new version of the film, simply called Shrunk. It would be both a sequel and reboot to the original series, with Gad potentially playing Nick Szalinski, the now grown-up son of Rick Moranis’ character, Wayne Szalinski. Nick would, of course, make the same mistake as his father, shrinking his kids. Disney did not provide a comment.

The Slashfilm report also states that while there were rumors a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot could go straight to Disney+, this version would actually be theatrical, and the company is currently out to directors. The hope is to find “a filmmaker who has nostalgia for the original property,” which was directed by Joe Johnston. It was then followed by two sequels, one theatrical and one direct-to-video.

While it’s always hard to come to terms with some of your favorite films being remade, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids seems perfect for many reasons. Obviously, there are all the modern filmmaking techniques that have developed in the last 30 years which could enhance the practical effects that made the original so special. Plus, the story would completely change by incorporating modern technology like GPS and cell phones; adding all those things into the mix offers a slew of new possibilities. Finally, Disney isn’t just in the business of making movies anymore. It makes events. We all loved the now-defunct Honey I Shrunk the Kids section at Walt Disney World, yes? Couldn’t you absolutely see something like that being updated again?

This just works on every level and we hope a filmmaker comes on board who can really make it special.

