Image: Universal

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Jean Grey lets the Phoenix Force in for Dark Phoenix’s latest TV spot. Dwayne Johnson promises production on Black Adam is finally moving forward next year. Some preying birds unite in new pictures from Arrow. Plus, what’s to come on Legends of Tomorrow. Spoilers now!



Advertisement





Dune

Josh Brolin reports from Arrakis in a new set video.

Advertisement

Sabrina

According to Collider, Drew Goddard is slated to write and possibly direct a film adaptation of Nick Drnaso’s 2018 graphic novel, Sabrina (not to be confused with the teenage witch). It concerns a grieving man and his Air Force surveillance agent roommate searching for his missing girlfriend. The manhunt is complicated when “the 24-hour news cycle and social media take hold of the story, [and] the two men are targeted by vitriolic conspiracy theorists that threaten their sense of the truth and their faith in each other.”

Advertisement

Anansi Island

Tristar is developing a “female-driven sci-fi thriller” based on Christian Cantrell’s short story, Anansi Island. According to Deadline, the “Michael Crichton-esque” story concerns “a mysterious island where a secret government project has unleashed a terrifying new reality. A female entomologist and a group of Special Forces soldiers then must team up to unravel the mystery and survive the island.” Daniel Kunka will write the screenplay.

Advertisement

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson revealed Black Adam begins filming next year in a new Instagram post celebrating the box office success of Shazam!

Advertisement

Dark Phoenix

Jean Grey thinks its good to be bad in a new TV spot.

Advertisement





Lisey’s Story

TV Line reports Julianne Moore will star in an eight-episode miniseries from J.J. Abrams adapting Stephen King’s 2006 horror-romance novel, Lisey’s Story.

Advertisement

The Terror: Infamy

Screen Rant has photos from the second season of The Terror, premiering August 12 at 9PM EST on AMC. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arrow

TV Line also has photos from “Lost Canary,” the Birds of Prey-inspired episode of Arrow airing April 15. Several more at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, The Legends meet Jane Austen while Constantine contends with the ghost of Hank and a beehive-faced spirit in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Seance and Sensibility.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.