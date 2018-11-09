Image: Geek and Sundry

Don’t get between Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his moxes.

In this clip exclusively provided to io9 by web series Geek and Sundry, the actor—known for films like Snowden, The Dark Knight Rises, and 500 Days of Summer—talks about how being a actor helped fuel his obsession with Magic: The Gathering. He also chats about a few of the most coveted cards in his collection, and more. Check it out.

There’s just something great about seeing an actor like Gordon-Levitt geeking out about Magic. It humanizes him. Makes you want to hang out with him. But definitely not play Magic with him. That set is scary.

The clip is from an upcoming Geek and Sundry special, hosted by Erika Ishii. In the full special, we learn that Gordon-Levitt hadn’t revisited these cards in over a decade, and we actually get to see him and Ishii play with the deck. You’ll be able to find it November 12 on the official Geek and Sundry YouTube channel.

Correction: The clip is from a special episode in partnership with Wizards of the Coast, not a regular episode of Geek and Sundry.