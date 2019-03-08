Photo: Universal

One of 2019's most anticipated films, Jordan Peele’s Us, just had its world premiere at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas and already the reactions are popping up online.

The film is about a family (headed by Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke) who go on vacation and end up being stalked by doppelgängers of themselves and their kids. The trailers look scary as all hell—but, after Get Out, no one is quite sure what to expect from Peele. After just one film, we’ve already come to expect the unexpected.

And the reactions seem to suggest that was the right way of thinking. Overall, people loved it, but seem both scared, confused, and hungry for more. Here are some specific reactions from critics and fans alike.

We’ll have much more about Us, including a full review, soon. It opens in theaters March 22.

