Fans itching to get another glimpse (or several) at Jordan Peele’s Us can stop waiting. The film is available for digital download today and with it comes the usual crop of special features, one of which io9 has an exclusive clip of right here.

In the below clip, Jordan Peele explains why Hands Across America plays such a crucial role in Us, as well as the archetypes he bestowed to his lead family, played by Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Evan Alex.

Even in these brief 80 seconds or so, you get a good sense of Peele’s genius. His clear, fascinating reasoning for Hands Across America and the general sense of the characters shows how purposefully each and every decision in Us was made. I mean, he linked the movie to The Lost Boys for crying out loud. All of this just makes us want to watch Us again and again. Thankfully, we can start doing that today.

Us is now available on digital download and comes to Blu-ray and other formats June 18, along with the following extras.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURE ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY & DIGITAL: Scene Explorations - The making of three iconic scenes from the film including the Tyler house massacre, Jason’s abduction and Adelaide’s underground flashback. BONUS FEATURES on 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY, DVD & DIGITAL: The Duality of US - Jordan Peele goes in-depth on some of the key themes and imagery in US – including Doppelgängers, Hands Across America, The Nutcracker dance scene, rabbits and the infamous 11:11 coincidence. The Monsters Within US - Examine how the great cast were able to find their characters, whether they were playing one of the Wilsons or their sinister doppelgängers. Tethered Together: Making US Twice - Making of a movie is hard. Making a movie where all the main cast play dual roles can be downright mind-bending. In this piece, filmmakers, cast, and crew discuss some of the technical challenges to making the film, as well as some of the design choices for the characters. Redefining a Genre: Jordan Peele’s Brand of Horror - In the space of two films, Jordan Peele has set himself apart as an invaluable artistic voice. Hear cast and filmmakers highlight what makes him so unique, as well as Jordan’s own thoughts on his inspirations and the relationship between horror and comedy. Becoming Red - Using behind-the-scenes footage from between takes, we take a closer look at Lupita Nyong’o’s intense and mesmerizing performance as “Red.” Deleted Scenes: I Am Not Even Near You, Rabbit Season, That’s Badass, Driftwood, The P is Silent, I Wanna Go Home We’re All Dying – Hilarious outtakes from the conversation between Winston Duke and Tim Heidecker on the beach. As Above, So Below: Grand Pas de Deux - An extended version of the dance sequence from the film, cutting between adolescent Adelaide at her recital to Red in the Underpass.

