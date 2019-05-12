Image: CBS

The Twilight Zone in color feels off, even as a revival. Soon, we’ll be able to watch it as it was always supposed to be: in black and white.



Yesterday, as Collider reports, it was announced that a black-and-white version of the Jordan-Peele-helmed revival of The Twilight Zone will soon be made available on CBS All Access, alongside the original version. While the new season has been hit or miss, this nostalgic bit of coloration will hopefully lend a bit of old-school atmosphere to the proceedings.



You can watch a black-and-white trailer for the series below.

To explain the choice, Jordan Peele said, as quoted by Collider, “’Cause… come on.” Which is fair. The black-and-white version of The Twilight Zone will hit CBS All Access May 30th.

