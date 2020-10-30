Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesHorror

Jordan Peele Just Picked the Perfect Wes Craven Movie for His Next Horror Remake

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Jordan Peele
Jordan PeeleThe People Under the StairsWes CravenRemakesgentrificationUniversalMonkeypaw Productionshorror
6
Save
The People Under the Stairs
The People Under the Stairs
Screenshot: YouTube

Jordan Peele has no shortage of original horror ideas (see: Get Out and Us), but he’s also great at identifying older properties that could benefit from a modern approach. While we eagerly anticipate the arrival of Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, it seems Peele’s just added another 1990s horror favorite to his do-over list.

Advertisement

As Collider reports, that film, if the photo up top didn’t already give it away, is Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs, which came out in 1991 amid the director’s creatively intriguing “post-Nightmare on Elm Street, pre-Scream” era (it pairs well with 1989's Shocker, if you’re in the market for a double feature).

Advertisement

The People Under the Stairs—about a kid (Brandon Adams) who breaks into the formidable Los Angeles home of the greedy landlords who’re evicting his family from their apartment, only to discover greed is just one of their vices—tells a multi-layered story of gentrification, class warfare, capitalism, racism, and child abuse.

But it’s also, somehow, a satire, thanks to campy lead performances by Wendy Robie and Everett McGill (who also played a very different sort of married couple around the same time on Twin Peaks), as well as being legit grotesque and terrifying. In other words, it’s the perfect story for someone like Peele, who enjoys digging into social issues while also scaring the pants off his audience. (Did you watch Lovecraft Country?)

G/O Media may get a commission
Eight Sleep Pod Cover
Eight Sleep Pod Cover
Use the promo code KINJA175

Craven, who passed away in 2015, had once been working on a People Under the Stairs TV series, though Collider notes this new version will offer its own take. Though Peele likely won’t direct this one, it’s not yet known if he and Monkeypaw Productions partner Win Rosenfeld will assist with the script, as they did with DaCosta’s Candyman. Also not yet known: when we might be seeing this latest remake heading into theaters.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Miles Morales' New Game Gives Him His Amazing, Spectacular, and Ultimate Into the Spider-Verse Suit

As If the Platypus Couldn’t Get Any Weirder

20 Years Later, Pulse Is Still the Creepiest Horror Movie About Internet Ghosts

Chris Christie Humiliated on Cameo

DISCUSSION

TRT-X
TRT-X

Remake this, but it’s a conservative white couple who adopts black kids and then treats them like props/garbage.