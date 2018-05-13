Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Recently, Mark Hamill let slip an intriguing detail about the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story. Now, we know precisely what it means.

Some minor spoilers below.

On Friday, we reported that Mark Hamill said, accidentally, that Anthony Daniels was in every Star Wars movie—including Solo, which implied, naturally, that C-3PO, presumably under Leia’s ownership, would make a cameo appearance in the film. But according to screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan, that’s not quite the case.

When asked by Uproxx if C-3PO was in the film, Kasdan said, “No, but Anthony Daniels is in the movie as a different character.”

Turns out, he’s wearing a different costume: “In the Papillon type offshoot story, the Wookiee that helps them escape, Chewbacca’s best friend, is played by Anthony Daniels—and beckons him to join them as they escape on a different ship.”

So there you have it. Daniels will be in the movie, alright, in a Wookiee costume. Maybe one of these days, he’ll get to show his face.

