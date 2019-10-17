Jonah Hill Is No Longer Headed to Matt Reeves' Gotham City

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The Craft reboot is out there, and now it’s got David Duchovny. Another DC hero has joined the cavalcade that is Crisis on Infinite Earths. Korg lives, and he’ll be in Thor: Love and Thunder. Plus, a bomb threat on Riverdale, Edward Norton wouldn’t mind coming back to the MCU, and new The Suicide Squad set pictures tease familiar faces. Spoilers, ho!



The Batman

According to Deadline, Jonah Hill is no longer in talks to play either the Penguin or Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Intriguingly, THR’s Borys Kit also has word Warner Bros. initially “courted Hill for Riddler” opposite Seth Rogen as the Penguin, “but that too didn’t work out.”

The Craft

Deadline reports David Duchovny has joined the cast of The Craft reboot in a currently undisclosed role.

The Northman

Coming Soon reports Robert Eggers plans to follow The Lighthouse with “a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century.” Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, and Anya Taylor-Joy are currently attached to star.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi also confirmed his return as Korg in Thor: Love and Thunder during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The MCU

Elsewhere, Edward Norton revealed he’s open to returning to the MCU — “maybe as a baddie”—during a recent interview with Total Film Magazine (via Games Radar).

Maybe as a baddie? Maybe I’ll write my own. I don’t know, I’m open to everything. I mean, I did Ask the StoryBots on Netflix.

X-23

The Wolverine director James Mangold also told The Playlist he’s still interested in making an X-23 spinoff movie.

The Suicide Squad

Viola Davis was recently spotted on the set of The Suicide Squad as Amanda Waller opposite Idris Elba and John Cena.

Brahms: The Boy II

Bloody-Disgusting reports Brahms: The Boy II will finally see a theatrical release on February 21, 2020. Maybe. We’ll see. They say the third delay’s the charm.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Terminator: Dark Fate has officially been rated “R” by the MPAA for “violence throughout, language and brief nudity.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Grudge

Bloody-Disgusting also reports the new Grudge remake is likewise rated “R” for “disturbing violence and bloody images, terror and some language.” Check out part of our recent interview with the director here.

Roundtable

Brian K. Vaughn’s unproduced screenplay, Roundtable, will enjoy a live table read “with an unbelievable cast of superstar actors” November 2 in Los Angeles. The story concerns Merlin assembling a new Roundtable when “an ancient evil returns to terrorize modern-day England.” Regrettably, Merlin discovers “today’s knights aren’t noble warriors, but athletes, businessmen, and celebrities like Sir Michael Caine.”

The Lighthouse

Bloody-Disgusting has this tasteful poster of an eyeless seagull for Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse.

The Tree House

We also have a trailer for The Treehouse, an unusual new film combing genuine documentary footage of indigenous tribes with a science-fiction story set on Mars in the year 2045.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

IGN reports Stephen Lobo has joined the sprawling cast of Crisis on Infinite Earths as the Jim Corrigan incarnation of The Spectre.

League of Legends/Arcane

THR also has word Riot Games is now developing an animated series based on the popular League of Legends video game franchise titled, “Arcane. ”

Maniac Cop

Predictably, Nicholas Winding-Refn took to Twitter to hype his new Maniac Cop series as both “neon-soaked” and “cocaine-fueled. ”

Pandora

Pandora has been renewed for a second season at the CW. [Spoiler TV]

Into the Dark

According to Deadline, this year’s Christmas episode of Into the Dark is directed by Charles Hood and titled “A Nasty Piece of Work. ” Starring Kyle Howard, Julian Sands, Dustin Milligan, Angela Sarafyan, Molly Hagan, and Natalie Hall, the story concerns “a mid-level employee at a large company who finds out he’s not getting the Christmas bonus or promotion he was expecting. But then his boss invites him over for dinner with a proposal for how he can climb the corporate ladder…by beating his professional rival in a violent competition.”



Legacies

Speaking with TV Guide, Alexis Denisof teased Professor Vardemus will butt heads with Alaric this season on Legacies.

He comes from a completely other place than the region where the Salvatore School is located, and he brings his own beliefs. He brings a very clear point of view. He’s a very clear character and one that is not entirely harmonious with the school, the kids, or in particular, Alaric. The fact that it’s awkward is what gives richness to the scene and adds to the humor and the tension.

Titans

Spoiler TV has the titles for the final three episodes of Titans’ second season.

Episode 2.11 - E.L._.O. Episode 2.12 - Faux-Hawk Episode 2.13 - Nightwing (Season Finale)

American Horror Story: 1984

American Horror Story celebrates its 100th episode next week, and also in this promo. Check out what Cheryl’s been thinking of the season so far here.

Nancy Drew

A nor’easter hits Horsehoe Bay in the trailer for next week’s episode of Nancy Drew, “The Curse of the Dark Storm. ”

Riverdale

Finally, Polly has a bomb in the trailer for “Dog Day Afternoon, ” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

