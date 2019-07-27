Image: Disney

Did you notice?

Jon Favreau, director of the new, all-CG but very uncannily realistic The Lion King, is expecting you didn’t. Notice what, you ask? Well, the real shot, the one piece of actual meatspace photography in the otherwise computer-generated film. If you didn’t—and, let’s be honest, you didn’t—then worry not, because Favreau was generous enough to share it on Twitter.

As it turns out, the opening of “The Circle of Life”—the first shot in the film—was just a real picture of Africa. A lovely picture, at that. I’m honestly a little troubled that I couldn’t tell the difference. Computer graphics are maybe a bit too convincing for my addled brain this morning.

The Lion King is in theaters now.

