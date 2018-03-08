Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)

Star Wars is expanding even more beyond the big screen with live-action television shows, and film veteran Jon Favreau is paving the way. Lucasfilm has announced that Favreau will executive produce and write a new live-action show set in the Star Wars galaxy.



According to StarWars.com, Favreau will be creating the Star Wars series for Disney’s new streaming platform. No word on what it will be about yet of course but it’s no surprise they’ve turned to Favreau, given his work not only on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, but also on several other Disney properties like Iron Man, Avengers, and The Jungle Book.

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure,” Favreau said.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy had this to say:

I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform. Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.

Advertisement

This is just one of a few Star Wars TV shows Disney is reportedly developing for its digital streaming service, a service which is looking increasingly interesting as the weeks go by. No title or release date has been announced.

[StarWars.com]