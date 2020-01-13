Joker Sows His Signature Brand of Chaos by Sweeping the Oscar Nominations

He’s got his eye on the prize. Image : Warner Bros.

When it comes to the Oscars, it’s always best to leave ‘em smiling. Todd Phillip’s Joker has made its presence known by securing a whopping 11 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, including Best Picture. In addition, two of the biggest blockbusters of 2019—Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker—landed a few nominations for their technical feats.



Following its run at the Golden Globes, which included two wins for Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, the Joker has come to the Academy Awards with 11 nominations across most of the major categories. This includes Best Picture, Best Director for Phillips, Best Adapted Screenplay, and of course, a Best Actor nomination for Phoenix. Taika Waititi’s Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit also got a few nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

A few additional surprises include a Best Animated Film nod for Klaus, the Netflix project about the origin of Santa Claus, a Best Screenplay nomination for The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s murder mystery Knives Out (which has earned almost $200-million at the box office so far), and a Best Picture nomination for the South Korean class warfare film Parasite—in addition to it being named in the Best Foreign Film category.

There were some disappointments too. Not only were there no women directors nominated, yet again, but only two actors of color were nominated in any of the acting categories. The Academy ignored Lupita Nyong’o’s performance in Jordan Peele’s Us, which was stellar. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Avengers: Endgame only got a few awards for sound editing and visual effects, even though Disney was pushing hard for Robert Downey Jr. to get nominated for his final portrayal as Iron Man.

F inally, two of the biggest “we added a song into an existing thing” songs—Taylor Swift’s “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s “Spirit” from The Lion King—were nowhere to be found. Goes to show “Oscar Bait” can only take you so far. Here’s the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorcese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Siorse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

“In The Absence”

“Learning To Skateboard”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk, Run, Cha-Cha”

Live Action Short Film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Animated Feature Film

How To Train Your Dragon

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated Short Film

“Dcera (Daughter)“

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Film Editing

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Foreign Language Film

Corpus Christi

Les Miserables

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Production Design

The Irishmaan

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Malificent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

