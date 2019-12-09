We come from the future
Joker Nabs Key Golden Globe Nominations, but Game of Thrones Gets the Kiss of Death

A scene from 2019's Joker, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Golden Globes.
The latest crop of Golden Globes nominations has been revealed. Overall, it was a lackluster year for genre entertainment, especially for shows like Game of Thrones and Watchmen, but Joker did manage to get the last laugh.

Last year, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took home Best Animated Film at the Golden Globes, will Disney’s CGI remake of The Lion King stand tall this time around? After much buzz, the divisive comic book film Joker landed four major nominations, including Best Drama, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and Best Original Score. And while the screenplay didn’t get nominated, director Todd Phillips got nominated for Best Director.

Unfortunately, this marks another year where female directors were snubbed in the category—even though there were several fantastic films directed by women, like Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers and Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women. Natalie Portman even called this problem out at last year’s Golden Globes.

There’s one bright star: Taylor Swift’s Cats song “Beautiful Ghosts” got nominated. That means, with luck, we’ll get to see a bunch of cat people dancing around on stage. That’ll be entertaining at least.

On the television side, things were pretty quiet on the genre front. Natasha Lyonne did get a well-deserved nod for her lead role in Netflix’s Russian Doll, along with Paul Rudd for his dual role in Living With Yourself. However, Game of Thrones was ignored in every category except Best Actor for Kit Harington. Watchmen was snubbed, but we’re hoping it makes a stronger impression at the Emmys since it’s still a newer show. Previous frontrunners like Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale, (which won Best Drama in 2018), are missing this time around. The latter didn’t come as much of a surprise, given how disappointing season three turned out to be.

Ricky Gervais will host the Golden Globe awards on January 5. Below is the full list of nominees.

Best Picture—Drama

The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes
Marriage Story
1917

Best Picture—Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Knives Out
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Rocketman

Best Picture—Animated

Frozen 2
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
The Lion King

Best Picture—Foreign Language

The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables

Best Director—Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Screenplay—Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Original Score—Motion Picture

Thomas Newman, 1917
Hildur Guonadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Barry
The Politician
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Series—Drama

The Crown
The Morning Show
Succession
Big Little Lies
Killing Eve

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Loudest Voice
Chernobyl
Unbelievable
Fosse/Verdon
Catch 22

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Toni Colette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Henry Winkler, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

