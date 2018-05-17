Image: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Hi everyone! As you may or may not know, io9 has a fabulous Star Wars Facebook group called The Carbonite Freezer. The group has been a great deal of fun so far, with people sharing their own Star Wars creations, thoughts, and suggestions about which pieces of the EU to dive into (or avoid). Most recently, though, we’ve all been reading books together!

After The Last Jedi, we all read Leia: Princess of Alderaan together, reading a few chapters at a time, and then discussing the chapters in a thread in the Facebook group. If I do say so myself, it was a really fun way to experience a piece of Star Wars as a group.

So I’m here to announce the next book we’ll be reading together is Most Wanted by Rae Carson (available for preorder now). I picked this book for a few reasons: First, it ties in nicely with Solo (duh). Second, it’s not out yet. That gives everyone time to buy it, plus, it makes it easier for everyone to read it together. And third, it seems very cool! Here’s the official description:

Set before the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story! Han and Qi’ra don’t have a lot in common other than not having a lot. They’re street kids on the industrial planet Corellia, doing whatever it takes to get by, dreaming of something more. They each jump at a chance to prove themselves in the perilous world of Corellia’s criminal underbelly, only to discover they are on the same mission for the same unscrupulous boss. When the job goes disastrously wrong, Han and Qi’ra are on the run—from pirates, a droid crime syndicate, the Empire, and their boss—and will have to learn to trust each other if they are going to survive.

I know it’s considered a “young adult” novel, which may turn some people off, but many people were fans of Carson’s short story, “Hear Nothing, See Nothing, Say Nothing” in the Canto Bight collection, so I’m feeling optimistic. (Additionally, after this we’ll probably move onto Thrawn: Alliances together, so we won’t be stuck in YA books forever.)

Currently the plan is to have the first three chapters read and ready for discussion on Tuesday, June 5. That should give everyone ample time to see the movie, pick up the book, and give it a read. After that, we’ll likely move to weekly Friday discussions, as we did with Princess.

So if this sounds like something you’re interested in, preorder the book, or pick it up the weekend after Solo premieres, join The Carbonite Freezer on Facebook, and read with us! It’ll be a blast(er)! (sorry lol)