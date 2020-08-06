John Wick's Next Two Chapters Aiming to Film Back-to-Back Next Year

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum Photo : Niko Tavernise/Summit Entertainment

Keanu Reeves, the raddest dude in show biz, just emerged as one of the few bright spots of 2020 San Diego Comic-Con. He’s got the much-anticipated Bill & Ted Face the Music coming out in a few short weeks, and now there’s even more good news for Keanu fans, which is everyone: more John Wick is on the way.



The existence of a fourth John Wick film, the follow-up to last year’s John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, was already known, as was the fact that its release date had been bumped from May 2021 to May 2022. But Deadline confirmed today that Lionsgate is already setting the wheels in motion for a fifth entry in the ridiculously popular action series, quoting CEO John Feltheimer as saying “We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

The busy movie star, of course, is currently working on a fourth Matrix movie, so his sequel slate is set for some time. That said, if anyone has a Point Break sequel floating around out there, now might be the time to pitch it.

