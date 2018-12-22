Image: Summit Entertainment

Mr. John Wick is riding a wild assassination train, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick films, recently talked to Entertainment Weekly, expressing a high degree of enthusiasm for the franchise and an intent to not stop anytime soon.



Advertisement

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” he said. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”



In other words, if we, the audience, are game, Stahelski and Reeves just might make these forever. With infinite John Wick movies and an upcoming TV adaptation of the wild assassin universe the films concocted, it’s a good time to be a fan of the good old ultraviolence. And Keanu Reeves with a nice beard.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.