John Wick has always been a rather notable man but in the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, his, let’s say “popularity,” is at an all-time high.

After being excommunicated from the Continental for violating the High Table’s rules by killing another assassin on neutral ground, the worldwide hit has been placed on Wick (Keanu Reeves), and the professional must fight to escape New York City if there’s any chance of saving his hide. With the bounty on his head, most everyone John’s ever worked with and might have considered an ally now sees him as a target too valuable to give up—except for Sofia (Halle Berry), who might end up having some ulterior motives of her own.

There will be blood, and there will be mayhem.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters May 17.

