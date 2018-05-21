Photo: Universal/Warren Orchard

If you thought you were already excited about John Wick: Chapter 3, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Oscar-winners Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston have now been cast in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Berry will reportedly be playing someone named “Sofia,” who is the female lead and Huston is playing “The Director.” Orange Is the New Black’s Asia Kate Dillon, Agents of SHIELD’s Mark Dacascos, The League’s Jason Mantzoukas, and Raid actors Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif Rahman will also join the action this time around.

Of course we’ll also see returning stars like Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick in the film which picks up right after the events of Chapter 2. Wick has broken the rules of his super secret assassin underworld and is now being hunted by assassins all over the world as a result. Most of the other new actors joining will fill some of those roles with fun names like “the Tick Tock Man.”

While it’s an impressive list of actors, obviously the standouts are Berry and Huston. Those are the kind of names that don’t just take a movie for the paycheck and will certainly make what could be a simple sequel into an event. Their addition only makes us more excited to see how the saga of John Wick concludes.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 3 is currently filming and set for a May 17, 2019 release. No updates on that planned TV series at this time.

[The Hollywood Reporter]