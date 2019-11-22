We come from the future
John Turturro Joins The Batman as Mobster Carmine Falcone

Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:The Batman
John Turturro attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT

Just when you thought The Batman could not possible cram any more characters into its cast, along comes this bit of Friday afternoon news: John Turturro has signed on to play Batman foe Carmine Falcone.

The news was shared in Variety and confirmed by The Batman director Matt Reeves on Twitter, using a gif of what’s probably the best-known role—soon to be reprised in the Turturro-directed The Jesus Rolls—in Turturro’s long and varied career.

Turturro, as Gotham City crime boss Carmine Falcone, joins newcomer Jayme Lawson as a political candidate who somehow enters the story (read more about that below), as well as Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and, of course, Robert Pattinson as the title character.

At this point, that’s gotta be just about all the leading characters, right? Is there anyone currently missing that you hope ends up making the cut? Variety notes that The Batman may well begin filming very soon, though nothing’s official yet—except its targeted release date of June 25, 2021.

