John Ridley's Epic Exploration of DC's Marginalized Heroes Is Finally Coming Out This November

Get ready to see the DC Universe in a whole new light(ning). Image : Jamal Campbell/DC Comics

DC Comics has spent a couple of years teasing O scar-winning writer John Ridley’s return to the DC universe after his thrilling Vertigo series The American Way with Georges Jeanty. It’s set to be an altogether intriguing one as an analytical exploration of the publisher’s swath of minority characters. Now, we finally know it’s just a few months away.



DC confirmed that The Other History of the DC Universe—written by Ridley, and featuring art from Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi, and colors by José Villarrubia—will kick off in November, releasing as a five-issue bi-monthly series in the company’s Black Label line. Camuncoli will also do cover art for the series with Marco Mastrazzo, alongside variants by Jamal Campbell.

As the name implies, The Other History will go back into iconic moments from DC’s past, putting aside the ephemera of your Batmen and Supermen to re-examine them through the lens of disenfranchised characters often left on the sidelines. Those characters include Jefferson and Anissa Pierce, a.k.a Black Lightning and his daughter/fellow hero Thunder, as well as Mal Duncan and Karen Beecher (Herald and Bumblebee), Renee Montoya’s incarnation of the Question, and Tatsu Yamashiro, Suicide Squad regular Katana.

Image : Giuseppe Camuncoli and Marco Mastrazzo/DC Comics

“Following the American Way sequel, I was eager to tell a different story in the DC Universe, one that spotlights heroes who operate outside the prevailing culture,” Ridley said in a provided press release. “Considering the events of the last few months, I don’t think there has been a more urgent need to see the world through a variety of lenses and perspectives. I am deeply appreciative of DC, Cammo, and Andrea, and to all the artisans who have literally put years of work into these stories. I am so enthusiastic for the opportunity to share this series with both the longtime fans of the DCU and a new generation of readers who I hope will feel invited and encouraged to join in.”



Given American Way and its sequels’ incisive examination of contemporary America through a superheroic lens, we’ve been waiting a long time to see what Ridley can do playing about in decades of the publisher’s legacy. At least now we know it’s coming soon: The Other History of the DC Universe will kick off on Tuesday, November 24.

