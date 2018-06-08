Photo: Disney

Disney just announced that its former Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter will be leaving the company at the end of 2018, in the wake of last year’s accusations that he’d made unwanted advances toward female co-workers.

“John had a remarkable tenure at Pixar and Disney Animation, reinventing the animation business, taking breathtaking risks, and telling original, high quality stories that will last forever,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “We are profoundly grateful for his contributions, which included a masterful and remarkable turnaround of the Walt Disney Animation Studios. One of John’s greatest achievements is assembling a team of great storytellers and innovators with the vision and talent to set the standard in animation for generations to come.”

After the allegations came out in 2017, Lasseter officially took a six-month leave of absence. After that came and went, many wondered what Disney would do. Now we know. Lasseter will remain with the company as a consultant through the end of the year.

