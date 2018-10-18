Photo: Paramount

You could almost say that John Krasinski couldn’t keep quiet about his ideas for a sequel.



When the sequel to the surprise horror hit of the year—which Krasinski co-wrote with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, as well as directed and co-starred in alongside his wife, Emily Blunt—was first confirmed by Paramount, Krasinski wasn’t involved. He was due instead to work on a sci-fi thriller called Life on Mars (not to be confused with either the BBC time-travel show, its American copy, or David Bowie). But it seems like Krasinski is drawn to Quiet Place like its creepy creatures are drawn to sound; according to the Hollywood Reporter, after finding his own idea for where the sequel should go, he’s confirmed that he’s now writing the script.

Speaking at a Q&A at the Silver Screen Theatre in LA yesterday, Krasinski revealed that after telling Paramount he wanted to move on and keep his experience on the first film as a one-off, an idea eventually came to him that he couldn’t let go of:

That was my intention for the movie itself. Then I had this small idea for a sequel, but I didn’t think it would go anywhere. So, I said to the studio, ‘Just go do the movie with somebody else.’ They heard some pitches, and I told Drew [Form, producer] about this little idea, and he told me to think about it a little longer. And then I thought, ‘This might really work.’ So, I’m currently writing the sequel.”

I guess we’ll have to wait until much, much closer to Quiet Place 2's planned May 15, 2020 release date to find out what got Krasinski so excited. As long as he doesn’t shout about it, that is.