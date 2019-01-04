Photo: Paramount

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Jumanji 2 could add a Crazy Rich Asians star. Rick & Morty has started teasing potential news about its next season. Christina Hodson teases the importance of Harley Quinn to Birds of Prey, and her ideas for a Bumblebee sequel. Plus, what’s to come on Gotham, and new stills from Captain Marvel and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

A Quiet Place 2

Speaking to the New York Times, John Krasinski discussed his approach to the sequel—and expresses that he still might direct the sequel after all:

Paramount was asking a bunch of writers and directors what they might do with it, and to their credit, they didn’t take any of those pitches because they felt a little more franchise-y. Meanwhile, I had this tiny idea that fit that world and could be exciting. Paramount asked if I would write it and I’m doing that now, but I’m still thinking about what I want to do next. If I can crack the idea, I would love to direct it again, and if I can’t, I would love to give it to someone else with my fingerprints on it to make sure it’s being taken care of. I know that anyone reading this will be like, “Yeah right, art guy,” but I do have sort of a parental feeling about this movie, and I don’t want “A Quiet Place” to turn into an action movie where 400 people have machine guns. Or did I give away the ending to the sequel?

Advertisement

Jumanji 2

THR reports Awkwafina is now in “final negotiations” to play an undisclosed, but “key” and “significant” character in the second-or-third-film in the Jumanji franchise, depending on how you look at it.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

In a recent interview with Variety, screenwriter Christina Hodson confirmed Birds of Prey is really more of a Harley Quinn movie than it is about the titular superteam.

She doesn’t have to be in anyone’s shadow. So I’m excited to see Harley stand on her own and be her own thing. She is the character, in all of my writing, that I’ve most enjoyed. I’m excited to bring her into the world a second time. She’s so full of contradictions, she’s so intelligent, but also so crazy. She’s just the most fun to write. You never know what you’re gonna get when you sit down.

Advertisement

Bumblebee 2

Later in the same interview, Christina Hodson stated she knows “exactly” what she wants to write in case a sequel to Bumblebee is a greenlit.

I do. I know exactly what I wanna do with one. I don’t know if we’re gonna do it — we’ve got to see if audiences go and see this movie. But I know where I want to go with the next one.

Advertisement

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

King Ghidorah stares down an experimental aircraft in a new photo from USA Today.

Advertisement

Captain Marvel

USA Today also has a new image of Captain Marvel in her Kree suit.

Advertisement

Hellboy

The BPRD send in Hellboy in another new photo from USA Today.

Advertisement

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Harley Quinn makes a Suicide Squad reference in the latest TV spot.

The Prodigy



Taylor Schilling raises a demonic child in the second trailer for The Prodigy.

The Punisher

A new interactive poster from the show’s official Facebook page allows you to explore Frank Castle’s gore-soaked duffel bag.

Advertisement

The Terror

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Godzilla actress Yuki Morita has joined the cast of The Terror’s second season in a currently undisclosed role.

Advertisement

The Gifted



Lauren stops sleeping in the synopsis for the January 22 episode, “teMpted.”

Lauren stops sleeping so she can avoid the forces in her dreams pushing her towards joining Andy and giving in to her dark side. Glow is in trouble after being shot by the Purifiers, and Blink convinces the Morlocks to let Caitlin save Glow. Meanwhile, Polaris learns the details of what Reeva is planning, and Reed helps Lauren fight off her dreams in the all-new “teMpted” episode of THE GIFTED airing Tuesday, Jan. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GIF-213) (TV-14 L, V)

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Orville

The crew encounters a new alien race in the synopsis for the intriguingly-titled, “All the World is Birthday Cake.”

The Orville makes First Contact and a new crewmember joins the ship in the all-new “All The World Is Birthday Cake” episode of THE ORVILLE airing Thursday, Jan. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ORV-204) (TV-14 L, V)

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Passage

Brad and Amy are missing in the synopsis for the second episode of The Passage, “You Owe Me a Unicorn.”

Amy and a wounded Brad continue on the run from Richards and attempt to seek refuge with an elusive, ex-military instructor of Brad’s (guest star Kecia Lewis), while Lila tries to help from afar. Meanwhile, at Project NOAH, Dr. Lear reflects on the decisions that compelled him to involve Fanning in his research, and testing of the virus on Anthony Carter begins, as the epidemic in China spreads and the race for a cure intensifies in the all-new “You Owe Me a Unicorn” episode of THE PASSAGE airing Monday, Jan. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PSG-102) (TV-14 L, V)

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Gotham

Gotham has one last “this season on...” trailer following last night’s premiere.

Rick & Morty

Finally, a cryptic new promo posted to Rick & Morty’s official Twitter account may indicate news about the long-awaited fourth season could be coming sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Banner art by Jim Cooke .