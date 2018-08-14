Photo: Netflix

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

In Next Gen, a young girl befriends a hyper-intelligent killer robot voiced by John Krasinski, and the pair team up to save the world from a madman.

Now, that plot description alone sounds pretty cool. It gets even better, though, when you realize you won’t even have to leave the house to see it. Next Gen is a new Netflix animated movie that’s coming next month, and here’s the trailer.

Tell me that’s not a movie you’d take your kids to the theater to see? The animation quality and voice cast (which also includes Charlyne Yi, Constance Wu, David Cross, Michael Peña, and Jason Sudeikis) feels incredibly theatrical, and the premise, while obviously influenced by a lot of other movies, seems to have a good mix of heart and action. This feels like a family movie to put on your radar right now.

Written and directed by Kevin Adams and Joe Ksander, Next Gen comes to Netflix September 7.