Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Will See John de Lancie’s Q Return

The trial’s about to begin. Screenshot : CBS

Jean-Luc’s most belligerent, enduring frenemy is back.



Just revealed to kick off CBS’ celebration of “First Contact Day”—the day Zefram Cochrane became the first human to achieve warp flight and encounter the Vulcans in Star Trek: First Contact—Sir Patrick Stewart debuted an early teaser for the currently filming second season of Star Trek: Picard for Paramount+.

Although the trailer itself was light on new footage— mostly showing empty shots of Chateau Picard in La Barre, France, as the revived Picard discussed how life does not always grant you a second chance— the teaser closes with another familiar voice: John DeLancie as the omnipotent superbeing Q.

D e Lancie briefly reprised his beloved Next Generation role in the first season of the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks last year, but this will mark his first live-action return to the role since Star Trek: Voyager.

The second season of Picard is set to hit Paramount+ in 2022. For now, check out a brief chat between Stewart and de Lancie below!

