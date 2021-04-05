We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Will See John de Lancie’s Q Return

James Whitbrook
89
Save
Alerts
The trial’s about to begin.
The trial’s about to begin.
Screenshot: CBS
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Jean-Luc’s most belligerent, enduring frenemy is back.

Just revealed to kick off CBS’ celebration of “First Contact Day”—the day Zefram Cochrane became the first human to achieve warp flight and encounter the Vulcans in Star Trek: First Contact—Sir Patrick Stewart debuted an early teaser for the currently filming second season of Star Trek: Picard for Paramount+.

Advertisement

Although the trailer itself was light on new footage—mostly showing empty shots of Chateau Picard in La Barre, France, as the revived Picard discussed how life does not always grant you a second chance—the teaser closes with another familiar voice: John DeLancie as the omnipotent superbeing Q.

De Lancie briefly reprised his beloved Next Generation role in the first season of the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks last year, but this will mark his first live-action return to the role since Star Trek: Voyager.

The second season of Picard is set to hit Paramount+ in 2022. For now, check out a brief chat between Stewart and de Lancie below!

G/O Media may get a commission
NordVPN 2-Year Membership
Click here for instant savings!
NordVPN 2-Year Membership

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

franknstein
FrankN.Stein

If anyone had ever told me that the idea of Q and Picard reuniting on screen would tire me I would have laughed at them. But now. REALLY? Another Old Trek character coming back?

Is Picard even trying ANY other means of appealing to viewers than nostalgia? Anything?