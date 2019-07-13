Illustration: Philip Tan

The Joker? Oh, you mean the Joker? No, no, the Joker. Lately, there are a lot of Jokers. The newest one is being written by John Carpenter.

Carpenter and co-writer Anthony Burch (Borderlands 2), will be teaming up with artists Philip Tan and Marc Deering to bring The Joker: Year of the Villain #1, a confusingly titled one-shot book about the Joker’s antics in a world where everybody’s becoming a baddie.

Advertisement

As per the press release, it will be about The Joker, in response to an alien/hybrid Lex Luthor selling the world on the glories of evil, “on a mission to get his swagger back in a world gone bad by out-badding everyone else, proving that the greatest evil is always the one that leaves them laughing.” Sounds straightforward.

Illustration: Philip Tan

Advertisement

While I’m very confused about what’s going on at DC these days, the promise of John Carpenter writing the Joker is a promising one. The book, which will be forty pages and cost $4.99, is set to be released on Wednesday, October 9th.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.