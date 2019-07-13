The Joker? Oh, you mean the Joker? No, no, the Joker. Lately, there are a lot of Jokers. The newest one is being written by John Carpenter.
Carpenter and co-writer Anthony Burch (Borderlands 2), will be teaming up with artists Philip Tan and Marc Deering to bring The Joker: Year of the Villain #1, a confusingly titled one-shot book about the Joker’s antics in a world where everybody’s becoming a baddie.
As per the press release, it will be about The Joker, in response to an alien/hybrid Lex Luthor selling the world on the glories of evil, “on a mission to get his swagger back in a world gone bad by out-badding everyone else, proving that the greatest evil is always the one that leaves them laughing.” Sounds straightforward.
While I’m very confused about what’s going on at DC these days, the promise of John Carpenter writing the Joker is a promising one. The book, which will be forty pages and cost $4.99, is set to be released on Wednesday, October 9th.
