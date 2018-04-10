Image: HarperCollins

After being buzzed about as an in-development project for a few years, the television adaptation of Joe Hill’s tense, award-winning horror novel NOS4A2 is getting a 10-episode order at the network that’s home to The Walking Dead.

Deadline reports that NOS4A2 will be hitting AMC airwaves next year, with Jami O’Brien (Fear The Walking Dead) as showrunner. Originally released in 2013, the novel centers on Vic McQueen, an artist with a talent for finding lost things, and her search for the children abducted by immortal soul-sucking fiend Charlie Manx, who resides in Christmasland.

Here’s Hill’s statement from the Deadline report:

“I couldn’t be more excited about the forthcoming adaptation of NOS4A2. I know it’s in good hands with showrunner Jami O’Brien: her beautifully composed scripts show a writer at the height of her powers, one who has an exquisite touch with character and a relentless instinct for suspense. AMC’s record speaks for itself: who wouldn’t want to be in business with the ‘Mad Men’ who ‘Broke Bad’ and made ‘The Dead Walk?’ And Tornante’s dedication to bringing singular visions to TV has freed everyone involved to do their best and truest work. I can’t wait to see Vic McQueen turn the throttle and go after Charlie Manx in 2019. Let’s ride.”

Deadline also notes “[NOS4A2] was one of three drama projects AMC opened writers rooms for last summer under the network’s ‘scripts-to-series’ development model, which involves the writing of multiple scripts for a series order consideration,” but adds that Hill’s adaptation was seemingly always the frontrunner.

Hill’s other supernatural horror project, the Gabriel Rodríguez-illustrated graphic novel series Locke & Key, is currently in limbo after Hulu passed on the pilot—though Hill told us to “stay tuned” for more news on that one.

