Put on your snazzy coats and get out the gadgets, because now we know exactly when the eleventh season of Doctor Who is coming to air.

The BBC has announced the new season of Doctor Who, which features Jodie Whittaker as the first woman Doctor, will have its global premiere on October 7. That’s a Sunday, which is a new night for the classic sci-fi show. They’ve also announced the title of the first episode: “The Woman Who Fell to Earth.”

From the press release:

The network’s US premiere will start at the same time as the UK debut on-air on Sunday, October 7th (time to be announced), followed by a special encore in its new regular primetime evening slot.For the run of the season, Doctor Who will premiere regularly on BBC AMERICA on its new marquee night on Sundays.

The new season, led by Whittaker, along with a diverse group of creators and a trio of companions, so far looks thrilling, fashionable and innovative, and made by people who are clearly having a lot of fun doing what they’re doing.

While you’re coming down from the excitement and planning your viewing party, don’t forget to check out the first trailer. And there’s a nice comic debut to look forward to as well.