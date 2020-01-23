Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Is Staying in the TARDIS for at Least Another Year

Stick around, Doc. Image : BBC

Richard Madden takes flight in even more new Eternals set pictures. Disney is turning to luchador superheroics. Winn’s getting a costume upgrade in new Supergirl pictures. Plus, a creepy new clip from Color Out of Space, what’s to come on Riverdale, and the new Saw movie might have a mysterious title. Spoilers go!



Zone 414

Deadline reports Guy Pearce, Matilda Lutz, and Travis Fimmel are attached to star in Zone 414, a new sci-fi film from director Andrew Baird that sounds an awful lot like Almost Human or Mann & Machine. The story is said to concern a private investigator (Pearce) teaming with a self-aware A.I. (Lutz) to locate a business tycoon’s (Fimmel) missing daughter. The film is currently shooting in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Saw

Canadian film distributor Mongrel Media has the new Saw reboot listed under its (apparent) official title, Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Book of Souls

According to Deadline, Tigers Are Not Afraid director Issa Lopez is attached to direct a film adaptation of Matthew Baker’s short story, Book of Souls, for Searchlight Pictures and producer Noah Hawley. Set in a world where babies are routinely born without souls, the film is said to concern an expectant mother visiting an isolated wellness center in the desert “with the hopes that it will improve her chances of delivering a healthy baby.”

Polaroid

Lars Klevberg’s long-delayed horror film about a haunted Polaroid camera will finally see release this February 9 on Netflix. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Brahms: The Boy II

Brahms: The Boy II, still threatening to come out, has been rated PG-13 for “terror, violence, disturbing images and thematic elements.” [Dread Central]

The Eternals

Richard Madden’s Ikaris takes to the skies in new set photos from The Eternals.

Bloodshot

Vin Diesel lights up on a new motion poster for Bloodshot, which Dread Central also reports has been rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence, some suggestive material, and language.” Color us surprised!

Gretel & Hansel

Bloody-Disgusting has even more new photos from Gretel & Hansel. Click through to see the rest.

Color Out of Space

Nicolas Cage runs afoul of a mutant cat in the latest clip from Richard Stanley’s Color Out of Space.

Doctor Who

Jodie Whitaker confirmed to Entertainment Weekly she plans to return for another season of Doctor Who next year, at the very least.

Yes, I’m doing another season. That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie! [Laughs] I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!

Most Dangerous Game

Quibi’s Most Dangerous Game-esque television series in which Christophe Waltz hunts Liam Hemsworth for sport is now officially titled Most Dangerous Game. [Deadline]

Fear Agent

Seth Rogen, Matt Tolmach, and David F. Sandberg will produce a new series based on Rick Remender’s Fear Agent comic for Amazon. According to THR, the logline is thus: “Interstellar invaders. Time travel. Clones of clones of clones, and lots of whiskey. Whether he’s battling the scourge of space, going back in time to stop the alien invasion that changed Earth forever, or winning his ex-wife back, there’s nothing that Heath Huston won’t do to try to right the wrongs and gets his family back. He is, after all, the last Fear Agent.”

Ultra Violet & Blue Demon

Meanwhile, The Disney Channel has ordered a new series starring Mexican wrestling icon, Blue Demon, Jr. in which “a 13-year old girl named Violet is chosen by a magical luchador mask to be the successor to her uncle.” While Blue Demon, Jr. will play himself, casting is currently underway for the role of his niece, Violet. [/Film]

Supernatural

The fifteenth episode of Supernatural’s fifteenth season is titled “Gimme Shelter” according to Jim Michaels on Twitter.

Supergirl

Winn gets his own costume in pictures from next week’s new episode of Supergirl, “Back From the Future — Part One. ” Head over to TV Line for more.

Riverdale

The Riverdale kids participate in a trivia contest in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Quiz Show. ”

Nancy Drew

Finally, Nancy Drew investigates an abandoned mental institution in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Lady of Larkspur Lane. ”

