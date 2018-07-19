Image: BBC

We’ve seen her outfit. We’ve seen her TARDIS. We’ve had teasers. But the time has come for an all-new, and historic, incarnation of the cosmos’ favorite Time Lord: The very first trailer for Doctor Who season 11 is finally here!



Just revealed at Doctor Who’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer gives us our first real look at Jodie Whittaker in action as the Thirteenth Doctor, as she meets her new best friends Yasmin (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh).

All of time and space awaits our new TARDIS team—and the Doctor has a fresh new pair of eyes to see it all with again. On top of new glimpses at the Doctor in action, her new friends, and new timezones, we also got our tiniest first glimpse at the new version of the Sonic Screwdriver in the trailer. Want to see more? Well, good job there’s this new publicity picture then!

You’re right, Doctor—this is gonna be fun. Doctor Who returns to BBC One and BBC America this autumn.