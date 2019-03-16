Image: NBC/Screencap via YouTube

Mark Ruffalo’s propensity for spoilers is, at this point, beyond a running gag, even though, so far as we know, he’s been on his best behavior regarding Avengers: Endgame. And while that joke may be losing its luster, this one still got a few laughs out of me.

In his most recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Mark Ruffalo was subjected to a lie detector test by Jimmy Fallon, wired into the machine like an old-timey murder suspect. Then, of course, Fallon asked him about the Avengers movie, and Ruffalo, noticeably incredibly nervous, does his best not to give anything away.

This, then, is the apotheosis of spoiler culture: a man on national television, tied to a lie detector, trying to keep secrets he knows he can’t hold in. It’s almost bleak, until it’s very funny. Watch to learn what suggestions about the movie probably aren’t true (but do make Mark Ruffalo very nervous), and to find out which Avenger Mark Ruffalo thinks is prettier than him.



Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26, 2019.

