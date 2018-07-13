Photo: Sony

Bill Murray, but also Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, and Selena Gomez. All in the same zombie movie.

That’s the cast of latest film from Jim Jarmusch, director of Ghost Dog, Only Lovers Left Alive, and Stranger Than Paradise. It’s called The Dead Don’t Die and it just went into production in upstate New York, according to The Film Stage. Not much more is known about it except that it’s a comedy and Murray reportedly plays a police officer. Plus, it’s Jarmusch, so don’t expect The Walking Dead here. Expect something unique, quirky, weird, and probably profound.

Advertisement

In fact, the combination of Jarmusch and such a specific genre as zombie may have felt impossible until a few years ago. But then he rocked our worlds with Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton in Only Lovers Left Alive, one of the coolest, most unique vampire movies in recent memory. At the time, that film felt like a genre evolution for the filmmaker, who had previously tackled samurai movies with Ghost Dog and Westerns with Dead Man. A zombie comedy, oddly, kind of feels like a natural progression after all of those.

There’s no release date but a 2019 release seems likely.